Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67. Phillips 66 reported earnings of $3.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $12.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.84. The stock had a trading volume of 570,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,399. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

