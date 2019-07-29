Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,984,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 695,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 5,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 54,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sogou in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 30,136,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,490. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $239.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

