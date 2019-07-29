Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $239.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

