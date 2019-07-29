PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-4.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.05.

NYSE:PKI traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $95.34. The stock had a trading volume of 657,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.12. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $71.83 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $648.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TerraForm Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.17.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

