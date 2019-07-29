Perennial Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises 1.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,002,000 after buying an additional 36,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,217,000 after buying an additional 134,307 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $337,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,622.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 6,683 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $547,337.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,185.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,811 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.21. 2,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,922. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $85.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.65.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

