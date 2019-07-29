Perennial Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.5% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 800.0% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

GLD stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.96. 432,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,141,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $111.06 and a 52-week high of $136.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

