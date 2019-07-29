Perennial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Perennial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 862,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,839,000 after buying an additional 48,065 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $2,993,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $1,160,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,366. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

