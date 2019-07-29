Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,305,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $1,766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UN traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 43,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,535. Unilever NV has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

