Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 916 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Starbucks by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock worth $7,422,903. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $98.72. 341,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.53. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 154.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

