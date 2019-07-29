PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.28. 248,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,982. The stock has a market cap of $183.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.53 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

