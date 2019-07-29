Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Short Interest Update

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PWOD traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $211.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 550.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

