Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RGL opened at GBX 105.80 ($1.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.45 million and a P/E ratio of 5.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.56. Regional REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

