Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Paypal were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 630.2% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Paypal by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.19. The company had a trading volume of 580,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,327. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.00. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush set a $12.00 price objective on Snap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.89.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $3,291,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,124,828.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,730 shares of company stock worth $10,989,474 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

