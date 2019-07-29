Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 980,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Paypal were worth $112,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.78. 752,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544,327. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $3,332,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 523,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,191,274.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,730 shares of company stock worth $10,989,474 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.89.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.