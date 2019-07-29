Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Short Interest Update

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,116,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 3,415,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,701. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 105.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $100.87 and a 52-week high of $246.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07). Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paylocity from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zendesk from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.29.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $5,109,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,747 shares of company stock worth $6,546,721 over the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 5.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

