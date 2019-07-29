Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given a $17.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) has been assigned a $17.00 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,111. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

