Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

PRTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,326. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.91.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $513.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,030,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 86,215 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

