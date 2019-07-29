PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (PKD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($9.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($9.08). The business had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.66 million. On average, analysts expect PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ alerts:

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.53. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08.

In related news, major shareholder Skyway Master Fund L.P. Varde acquired 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $2,492,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.