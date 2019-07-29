Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Receives $7.50 Average PT from Analysts

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEUM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pareteum by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 376,428 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Pareteum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Pareteum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pareteum by 2,234.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 189,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 181,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Pareteum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM remained flat at $$3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,275,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,062. Pareteum has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

