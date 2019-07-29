Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

OTIC opened at $2.75 on Friday. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 60.14% and a negative net margin of 8,007.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,592 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 53.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

