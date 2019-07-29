Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd (TSE:OXC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.31. Oryx Petroleum shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 20,100 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $149.36 million and a P/E ratio of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC)

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in West Africa and the Middle East. It has interests in the Hawler license area located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; the AGC Central license located in Senegal and Guinea Bissau; and the Haute Mer B license in Congo.

