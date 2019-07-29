Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Orthofix Medical has set its FY19 guidance at $1.75-$1.82 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Orthofix Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.73. 10,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,896. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.44.

OFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Orthofix Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $454,367.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

