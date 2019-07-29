Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.41 and last traded at $93.50, 390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.05.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

