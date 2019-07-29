Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Update

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. 1,992,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,789. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $86.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,638.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $52,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 10.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,907,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 373,569 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 675,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OESX shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.12.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

