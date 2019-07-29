Oppenheimer Analysts Give SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) a $12.00 Price Target

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) has been given a $12.00 target price by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SLM’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Compass Point set a $60.00 price target on First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush set a $13.00 price target on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

SLM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,125. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. SLM has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. SLM had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $396.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in SLM by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 62,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in SLM by 69.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in SLM by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SLM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

