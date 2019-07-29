Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its holdings in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Op Bancorp were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Op Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Op Bancorp by 57.4% in the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 511,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 186,753 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Op Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 281,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46,178 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Op Bancorp by 61.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Op Bancorp by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OPBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OP Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Soo Hun Jung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

OPBK traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,103. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85. Op Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

