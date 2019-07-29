ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Trading Down 0.4%

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.94 and last traded at $60.99, approximately 1,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter. ONEX had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 16.67%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from ONEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

