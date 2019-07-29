OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.72, approximately 60,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 160,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The company has a market cap of $77.64 million and a PE ratio of -21.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.70.

About OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

