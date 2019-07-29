Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.09

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 13831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.19.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.