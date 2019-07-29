ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) VP Sells $252,274.00 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $252,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $22.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.17. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Veoneer from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,244.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 79.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 116.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 135.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 87.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

