Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of OMCL opened at $75.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.61. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nhat H. Ngo sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $430,871.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,352.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $351,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 140,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,375 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,978 in the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 330,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,694,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $12,125,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2,209.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

