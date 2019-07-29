Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €8.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.91 ($12.68).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €10.13 ($11.78) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.21. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 1 year high of €12.89 ($14.98). The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

