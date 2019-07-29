Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €8.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €10.13 ($11.78) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.21. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 1 year high of €12.89 ($14.98). The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

