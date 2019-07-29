Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp (CVE:FEO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.10. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 5,200 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property that covers three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 39,717 hectares of iron formation located in the Nunavik region of Northern Québec.

