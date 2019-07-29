OceanaGold (ASX:OGC) Stock Price Up 1%

OceanaGold Corp (ASX:OGC)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$4.06 ($2.88) and last traded at A$3.97 ($2.82), approximately 271,870 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 300,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.93 ($2.79).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.36.

About OceanaGold (ASX:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

