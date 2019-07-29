Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 190,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $84.55.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

In related news, SVP Marcia E. Backus bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,016.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicki A. Hollub bought 37,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,699.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,956,896.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 80,660 shares of company stock worth $3,893,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

