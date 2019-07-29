Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 110.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.53. 1,754,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,809,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.22. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, insider Vicki A. Hollub purchased 37,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,699.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,956,896.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marcia E. Backus purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $480,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,016.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 80,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,851 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

