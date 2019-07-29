Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OBLN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Obalon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.83.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

OBLN opened at $6.50 on Friday. Obalon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -5.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.36% and a negative return on equity of 253.79%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Obalon Therapeutics will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.