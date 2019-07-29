Oakbrook Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $39.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 9,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $302,130.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $59,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,190 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,711. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

