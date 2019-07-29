Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alan L. Boeckmann bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $476,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,222.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez acquired 17,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $501,869.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.04. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLR. MKM Partners set a $39.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie set a $325.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $47.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

