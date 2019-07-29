Oakbrook Investments LLC Buys 200 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 659.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 33,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 29,425 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 412,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $82,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,396.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 37,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $1,987,423.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,872.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,298. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NNN opened at $52.25 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.18.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.23). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $163.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.88.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

