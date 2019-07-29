Oakbrook Investments LLC Buys 1,850 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 151.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 68.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 100.0% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Megaport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Yum China to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $45.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum China news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $78,214.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,120 shares in the company, valued at $466,430.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $4,035,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,448,738.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

