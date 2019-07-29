Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,150 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 36.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 21.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.23.

NYSE:ADS opened at $158.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $133.56 and a 52 week high of $250.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by ($0.42). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

