Nwam LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,706,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,892,000 after buying an additional 1,517,871 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,472,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,047,000 after buying an additional 1,380,308 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,495,000. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 24,116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,762,000 after buying an additional 1,217,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,168,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.91. 20,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,431. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.46 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.