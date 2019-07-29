Nwam LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,311,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 176,093 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 159.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 255,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 157,175 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 135,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 67,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $630,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,698. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.21.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

