Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned 0.19% of Heritage Financial worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 601.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

HFWA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,114. Heritage Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HFWA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Lisa Banner sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

