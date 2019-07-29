Nwam LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 35,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.61. 46,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,056. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $122.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.55.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

