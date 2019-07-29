Nwam LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,505,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,527 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,352,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,410 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,121,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,151,000 after acquiring an additional 44,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 910,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.94. The stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,833. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.