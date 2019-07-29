Nwam LLC Buys 269 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $78.57. 29,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,141. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

