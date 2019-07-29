Nwam LLC Acquires 11,608 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 69,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,448,000 after purchasing an additional 797,737 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,319,000 after purchasing an additional 505,871 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,032,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,242,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,170 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,785,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,176,000 after purchasing an additional 108,932 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.23. The stock had a trading volume of 180,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,753. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $91.62 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.