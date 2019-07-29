NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $85,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nomura started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.34.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $175.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,548,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,514,105. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98. The stock has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

